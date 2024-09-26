Valuable properties | IS: Hotel Punkaharju is coming up for sale again

Valuable properties|The hotel has only been with its current owner for about nine months.

Ilta-Sanom according to the information Hotel Punkaharju and the Keisarinna villa belonging to it are coming up for sale again.

The current owner of the hotel is an American businessman Artur Karamanwho is of Estonian-Russian background.

Karaman bought the hotel at a bankruptcy auction in January 2024. He bought the villa in April. The previous owner of the hotel was Sami Hoyer.

As for Keisarinna’s villa, the six-month trial has not ended, so the property has not even officially been transferred to Karamani yet.

The lessee of the hotel is an entrepreneur in the shoe industry Kare Tikka. Tikka confirms to HS that the hotel is coming up for sale.

“I don’t know yet when it will go on sale publicly.”

Dart the pending legal action slows down the sale process, because the property cannot be sold until it has ended.

According to Tika, at least those who participated in the previous auction have expressed interest in purchasing the hotel. Tikka also says that she is interested in buying a hotel.

“We will investigate whether it is possible to buy.”

According to Tika, last summer at the hotel was “nightmarish”. Preparations for the season started too late.

“We worked day and night, it was a difficult time.”

According to IS information, the hotel has already been visited to take pictures. The sale is pending, among other things, the completion of the documents of the Land Surveying Institute.

The hotel current owner Karaman has raised doubts in local people. At least Karaman has it behind him one of the hotel industry bankruptcy.

In addition, according to IS, the Southeastern Finland police are conducting a preliminary investigation concerning the suspects economic crimes Joining Karamani’s previous hotel operation.