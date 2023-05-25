Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in its current edition includes many treasures of precious books available for sale and many rare Qur’ans from the fourteenth to the early nineteenth centuries, including a unique miniature Qur’an.

100 rare books will be displayed in the exceptional exhibition of the seller, Peter Harrington, among them a number of ancient Qur’ans written with distinctive lines that show a variety of decorative styles and display exceptional craftsmanship, such as the Qur’an decorated with a gilded copper box dating back to 1519 AD. This miniature Qur’an, which resembles a jewel, was copied in a miniature “Gobari” script by a scribe working in Persia at the beginning of the sixteenth century.

Designed in blue and gold, the double front of the Qur’an shows the first two chapters of the Qur’an and the entire text of Surat Al-Fatihah appears on the first page while the beginning of Surat Al-Baqara appears on the second page, both in black ink while the remaining chapters are written in red ink.

Among the exhibits is a large Ottoman Qur’an decorated in blue and gold. This large and luxurious Ottoman Qur’an made of smooth glossy paper and elegant, gold and polychrome Naskh script dates back to the mid-16th century.

The exhibits also include “The Golden Dishes on the Tables of the Speech” by Sharaf al-Din Abd al-Mun’im ibn Habibullah Shafarah al-Isfahani (1300) and are distinguished by their princely quality, which is evident in the ornate muhaqqaq titles, the elegant hand of copying and the high quality of the paper.

Also on display is a cashmere manuscript with five Qur’anic images (1810). This manuscript illustrates the distinctive Kashmiri style of calligraphy, in which the copied text appears within cloud bands on a gold or blue background, surrounded by multiple registers of polychrome floral decoration.

The design of this Kashmiri manuscript was commissioned by a member of an important Afghan family who had served in important political roles for several generations.