Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The fans present in the League Cup final, which brings together Al-Ain and Al-Ahly youth, will be at seven thirty in the evening next Wednesday, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, under the slogan “I will see you sweeten the feast”, on a date with valuable prizes, whether in the match stadium, or In the masses area, where the events accompanying the event will be held, from April 28 to May 4.

The Professional League allocated major prizes, through a draw on electronic tickets, estimated at twenty thousand dirhams, which will go to two fans, each of whom will receive ten thousand dirhams, in addition to in-kind prizes consisting of tablets, smart phones, and accommodation in the Rixos Hotel.

In line with the slogan “I will see you on Eid”, “Eidiya” will be distributed to the lucky fans, in the fans’ area and in the stadium on the day of the match.