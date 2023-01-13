Today came the surprise announcement of the Williams who formalized the engagement, as new team principal of the stable, of James Vowles. The British engineer has been the Mercedes chief strategistcelebrating in his long tenure at the Brackley team the conquest of seven world Drivers’ titles (six with Lewis Hamilton and one with Nico Rosberg) and eight consecutive Constructors’ titles.

Now a new adventure will begin for the 43-year-old Briton, which will see him play the role of top manager of a historic team but with an extremely complex and difficult present. In fact, in four of the last five seasons, Williams has occupied thelast place in the ranking reserved for teamsshowing itself too often unable to bring the other rivals in the center and back of the grid closer.

In terms of media attention, Vowles began to ‘impose’ himself on the Formula 1 scene from 2017-2018. In those years, the first of the hybrid era in which Mercedes saw its dominance challenged by another team, in that case Ferrari, it fell to him the thankless task of communicating to the team’s second driver – Valtteri Bottas – the actions to be performed for help Lewis Hamilton in the challenge against Sebastian Vettel.

In particular, two ‘calls’ from the 2018 season caused discussion. In Germany, in the rain, after Vettel’s retirement, Bottas was prevented from dueling with Hamilton for the victory of the race. A few months later, in Russia, Bottas was even ‘stopped’ while he was in the lead, with a request to leave the first position on the track to his British companion. On both occasions the message was preceded by the phrase “Valtteri, it’s James“, with which Vowles ‘heralded’ his entry into communications at #77.

That same phrase has since become sort of stable orders symbol applied by Mercedes during those years. Now, as team principal, Vowles will once again find himself in the position of having to make uncomfortable decisions for his drivers. The hope is that, over the years, he will be able to do it for top positions and not for modest placings outside the points zone.