Sainz key pawn

We are approaching the Formula 1 summer break and the driver market continues to capture the attention of team principals and drivers. One of the dominoes destined to cause many others to fall in a chain is Carlos Sainz. As Kevin Magnussen also stated in a recent press conference, Many other situations depend on the decisions of the Spaniardboth for the drivers and for the teams.

Among the most assiduous suitors of the current #55 of Ferrari there is certainly the Williamswho however has to face the competition of Alpine and the ‘return’ of Mercedes, which through the mouth of Toto Wolff has still left a glimmer of hope open for the driver from Madrid. At Silverstone James Vowles – former head of strategy at Mercedes and now team principal at Williams – has clearly hinted at how Sainz’s hiring is his first choice.

Plan B

The only certainty at the moment is that Alongside Albon, in 2025, Logan Sargeant will no longer be there. In the Grove stable, however, they are obviously also thinking about an alternative to Sainz, in case the Iberian decides to settle elsewhere. Excluding Andrea Kimi Antonelli – who is a Mercedes driver and would only arrive at Williams on loan, a solution not appreciated by Vowles – The British team’s ‘plan B’ should be called Valtteri Bottas.

“James, it’s Valtteri”

The Finn is unsure about his permanence at Sauber/Audi and might not mind a return to the team with which he made his F1 debutespecially if he were to be offered a multi-year deal. The former Mercedes driver was spotted talking to Vowles in the Silverstone paddock and said he was optimistic about retaining a seat on the grid in 2025.

“I think I’m in a good position – he told reporters over the weekend in England – I feel like some people in the paddock still know, thankfully, what I can do, what my strengths are to be part of a team. But it takes time to fine-tune things. Vowles? He is definitely one of them and when you work with people who know what you can do it’s an advantage“underlined the native of Nastola.