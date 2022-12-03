Our favorite F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is going viral on Youtube.

Valtteri Bottas, unlike Nico Rosberg, failed to beat Lewis Hamilton in the same car for a world title. Nevertheless, the Finn has been our favorite driver for years. The Finnish dry bastard is a bit of an anti-hero and we like that. After his performance in Drive to Survive, everyone is doing that now, but we were before. And that is of course important.

Bottas completed his first year at Alfa Romeo last season. That initially went quite well, but as the season progressed Zhou came closer and closer. Bottas has signed a three-year contract with Alfa Romeo (Sauber). However, we have to wait and see how much that is worth, now that Audi is going to take over the business.

Although brass knuckles will only continue under their own name from 2026, they may want to exert influence earlier. It is said that it would be very pleasant to prepare Mick Schumacher for a role as a regular driver from 2026. Perhaps Bottas can serve as a ‘mentor’ for the young German. If not, an F1 contract can simply be shredded again.

Fortunately for Bottas, he is too a hit outside of F1. A rap song called ‘Bottas’ by the Spanish-speaking rapper Arcangel already has more than one and a half million hits on Youtube after one day. According to our Spain connoisseur @nicolasr Spanish youth goes wild on these beats. Valtteri therefore has no shortage of popularity. Maybe he can go into music after his career, just like Jaime Alguersuari, Lewis Hamilton and Jacques Villeneuve?

