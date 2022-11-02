After being forced to skip the 2022 appointment, Valtteri Bottas will have the opportunity in 2023 to take part in the Race of Champions for the first time.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber driver, who can boast 10 Formula 1 victories in his CV, will team up with two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen to form Team Finland in the Nations Cup and will also participate in the individual race to be held. in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, on January 28-29 next year.

The Finnish duo joins the already announced Sebastian Vettel, Johan Kristoffersson, Jamie Chadwick and Petter and Oliver Solberg.

“I can’t wait to finally be able to debut at the Race Of Champions! I have been watching the event on TV for many years and last year I was very close to participating, but I had to skip the event at the last minute”, he said Bottas.

“It was hard to see everyone having fun with their cars on snow and ice in Sweden, so I’m happy to join them at Pite Havsbad in January.”

“I am also thrilled to be able to join Mika Hakkinen in Team Finland in the ROC Nations Cup. I have become a good friend of Mika over the years and it will be a special pleasure to be able to race alongside him.”

“We have both participated in the Artic Rally on a few occasions and I hope that thanks to this experience we will be able to beat our Nordic neighbors and everyone else. Then we will have to put aside our friendship and duel against each other in the Individual Race Of Champions. Whatever happens, I am sure we will create a great show for all the fans on the circuit and the whole world. “

The Race of Champions moved to Sweden, on snowy and gravel tracks, earlier this year after competing around the world in cities like Paris, London and Mexico City.

After the success of the 2022 edition, the event will remain in the Pite Havsbad headquarters also for 2023.

The full list of drivers who will participate in the Race of Champions 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks during the preparation for the event.