After Valtteri Bottas moved from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo a few championship illusions later, the Finnish driver turned out to be a free spirit. Bottas looks much happier, does his thing at Alfa Romeo F1 and left a mustache and matt. We can have this version of Bottas well. His latest car is also easy to handle. Valtteri Bottas picked up an Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm from his employer.

This makes Bottas the owner of one of the 500 Giulia GTAms. Under the hood is a 2.9-liter V6 biturbo with an output of 540 hp and 636 Nm of torque. That power goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 0-100 time? 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 300 km/h.

Price of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

It is not entirely clear whether Bottas will get the car from the owner or whether he will have to pay for it. If the latter is the case, Bottas would have lost at least 226,888 euros in the Netherlands for the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm. The Finnish driver says he is very happy to now be an Alfa Romeo customer in addition to being a driver and ambassador.

“It is technically a great car, realized in collaboration with Sauber Engineering by bringing the expertise and technical know-how straight from F1. But for us car and motorsport enthusiasts it means much more. It revives one of motorsport’s legends, the 1965 Giulia GTA,” said Bottas.