Valtteri’s great passion Bottas for bicycles he brought the Finnish Formula One driver himself to sign a collaboration with Canyon Bicycles, of which he became Brand Ambassador. He is not the first prominent personality in the world of sport who decides to marry the project of CanyonIn fact, before Bottas, basketball icon LeBron James, multifaceted cyclist Mathieu van der Poel and three-time triathlon world champion Jan Frodeno were also named Brand Ambassador of the German company.

Canyon bikes often accompany the Alfa Romeo driver during the Formula One world championship, especially those road and gravel. According to reports from ANCMA, the collaboration with Canyon will help Valtteri Bottas to further develop his interest in cycling, not least in the FNLD GRVL, a Finnish gravel event that takes place in collaboration with the US event SBT GRVL and with the partner of Bottas, Tiffany Cromwell Canyon / SRAM Racing athlete. The German company will collaborate with the Finnish driver to raise awareness of the brand and initially arouse interest around his passion for the dirt road and the road to then expand to other cycling disciplines such as MTB and urban cycling. Finally, the parties will join forces to expand Canyon’s audience and develop new growth areas, including social ones, such as health, wellness, sport and mobility.

“I have been riding on Canyons for several years and have always been impressed by the particular commitment the company has shown towards them innovation and performance – commented Valtteri Bottas – The chance to meet some of the people who work for the brand has only fueled my passion for this world. Now I can’t wait to tell about my bike trip as a Canyon official testimonialand show everything I love about two wheels “.