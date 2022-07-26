Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Valtteri Bottas, Formula 1 driver, spent caramañolas on the Tour, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Photo:

Valtteri Bottas Twitter

Valtteri Bottas

He was in a stage of the race and thus was registered.

Last Sunday ended Tour de France with the title for the Danish jonas vingegaard and the tremendous race that was forged for three weeks is still in the air.

Vingegaard strolled through the Champs Elysees in Paris With the yellow shirt, the trophy and in his arms he always carried his daughter, Frida.

See also  James and Al Rayyan, very close to relegation

(Nairo Quintana, like foam, tremendous rise in the UCI ladder)
(Egan Bernal could lose leadership in Ineos: hiring bomb)

The other cyclists who finished were a source of admiration for the public that accompanied them on that special day.

But there were good times for cycling fans. During the three weeks of the race there were moments of great emotion.

Bottas, from feeder

Since the race left Denmark, the public has returned to the roads to see the passing of the caravan and the cyclists, who are the true protagonists.

Well, on one of those days, a fan had the audacity to deliver caramañolas to the passing of the cyclists.

It was the pilot Formula 1, Valtteri Bottas, who gave a caramañola to one of the cyclists on the lot.

Bottas is ninth in the world drivers’ standings with 46 points, but the team’s rider Alfa Romeo uploaded the video of the action in the Tour de France.

(Women’s Colombian coach analyzes live the move to the Cup final)
(Piqué, naked: this is how the shouts of ‘Shakira!’ affected him, according to Alba)

See also  Two new parties in Downing Street put Boris Johnson in check

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Valtteri #Bottas #Formula #driver #spent #caramañolas #Tour #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sarina Wiegman to the European Championship final with England after a resounding victory over Sweden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.