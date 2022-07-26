Valtteri Bottas, Formula 1 driver, spent caramañolas on the Tour, video

Last Sunday ended Tour de France with the title for the Danish jonas vingegaard and the tremendous race that was forged for three weeks is still in the air.

Vingegaard strolled through the Champs Elysees in Paris With the yellow shirt, the trophy and in his arms he always carried his daughter, Frida.

(Nairo Quintana, like foam, tremendous rise in the UCI ladder)

(Egan Bernal could lose leadership in Ineos: hiring bomb)

The other cyclists who finished were a source of admiration for the public that accompanied them on that special day.

But there were good times for cycling fans. During the three weeks of the race there were moments of great emotion.

Bottas, from feeder

Since the race left Denmark, the public has returned to the roads to see the passing of the caravan and the cyclists, who are the true protagonists.

Well, on one of those days, a fan had the audacity to deliver caramañolas to the passing of the cyclists.

It was the pilot Formula 1, Valtteri Bottas, who gave a caramañola to one of the cyclists on the lot.

Bottas is ninth in the world drivers’ standings with 46 points, but the team’s rider Alfa Romeo uploaded the video of the action in the Tour de France.

(Women’s Colombian coach analyzes live the move to the Cup final)

(Piqué, naked: this is how the shouts of ‘Shakira!’ affected him, according to Alba)

Sports