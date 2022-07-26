Danish champion Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig won the sprint in a small group, ahead of the cyclist wearing the yellow jersey, the Dutch Marianne Vos, in the third stage of the women’s Tour de France, on Tuesday in Epernay.

The day after a nightmarish day for his FDJ-Suez team, marked by the abandonment of the other leader of the French formation, Martha Cavalli, the Danish, also delayed in a fall, reacted by winning this stage in the Champagne vineyards

“It had a taste of revenge after yesterday’s shitty day (Monday),” said the Danish cyclist, who ended up crying with emotion after this twelfth victory in her career, the most important at 26 years old.

“I wanted to help the team, keep my fighting spirit. I knew that if my legs were with me I could dispute the victory. But from there to achieve it, to win a stage in the Tour de France and with this jersey (of champion of Denmark)… My God, what more to ask for!”, he exclaimed.

