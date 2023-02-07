Valtteri Bottas is far from saying goodbye to Formula 1. The 33-year-old Finn thinks he can extend his career in the premier class of motorsport for years to come. For 2023, the Alfa Romeo driver secretly dreams of a podium finish.

“The goal for this season is to finish higher than last year and be much more consistent. We had too many ups and downs last year,” said Bottas at the team presentation in Zurich. ,,Actually, I always feel that I learn something new from every season and that way you become more experienced and better. No doubt I still have many years left in me. I feel good and am fit. I have not had any sign of a decline in performance since the beginning of my career.”

Bottas was Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes for many years, but since last year he has been driving for Alfa Romeo. “When I look at my quality of life and happiness, I would say that I have less stress about certain things and there is less outside pressure at the moment,” said Bottas about his transfer. See also Mary Johana Díaz is a Colombian who, together with her husband, left Kiev

“It is definitely a different atmosphere. Of course it was nice to be able to fight for wins, but we are working on that now with this team. I always secretly dream of the podium, so let’s see if that works out.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Show Jumping Noora Forstén rose to 22nd place in the show jumping world cup final: “The top is not that far away”