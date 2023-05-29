Valterri Bottas it is the current Alfa Romeo driver in Formula 1 born on August 28, 1989 in Nastola, Finland. He debuted in Formula 1 in 2013 with the Williams and passed in 2017 to the Mercedes, with which he was runner-up in the world in 2019 and 2020. He has been a driver for Alfa Romeo since 2022. But his career in F1 is linked above all to Mercedes, where alongside Lewis Hamilton he collected all ten victories obtained in the top motoring series.

Bottas in action with Alfa Romeo in the 2023 Monaco GP

Valterri Bottas, when he started running

Valterri Bottas developed an interest in racing from a young age and started racing in karting at the age of five. He has competed in several karting competitions in Finland and has achieved success on a national level.

In 2007, Bottas made his move to the single seaterentering the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup. He showed promising talent, winning the championship title in his debut season. Next, Bottas raced in Formula 3 Euro Series And GP3 Series.

Bottas made his F1 debut in 2013 with Williams in the Malaysian GP

In 2011, Bottas became reserve driver for the Williams team in Formula 1. He acted as reserve and test driver for two seasons, gaining experience and familiarity with the Formula 1 environment.

Bottas’ debut in Formula 1 took place in 2013, when he was promoted to race driver for the Williams team. He competed alongside Pastor Maldonado and immediately impressed with its performance.

Bottas was a Mercedes driver from 2017 to 2021

Since then, Bottas has continued to race in Formula 1 as a race driver. Throughout his career, he has competed for the Williams team (2013-2016), the team Mercedes-AMG Petronas (2017-2021) and Alfa Romeo Sauber (2022-current).

Bottas in F1 with Alfa Romeo

After being Hamilton’s sidekick at Mercedes for a long time in 2022, Bottas has landed in Alfa Romeo where he was awarded the role of first guide. With the Ferrari-powered Italian team, Bottas picked up his first points in Bahrain.

After retiring due to technical problems in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he finished in the points in the following five races, eighth in Australiafifth in Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imolaseventh y You love mesixth in Spain behind his old teammate Lewis Hamilton and ninth in the historic Monaco Grand Prix.

Since 2022 Bottas has been the first guide of Alfa Romeo Sauber

The sequence of excellent results ended with eleventh place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prixbut already from the following GP in Canada he returned to the points by finishing seventh. In his first season in Alfa Romeo he collected 49 points closing the championship at 10th place.

The most important results in Fernando Alonso’s career

Valtteri Bottas had a successful career in Formula 1, achieving significant results including 10 wins And 20 pole positions. Listed below are some of his notable accomplishments:

Grand Prix victory : Bottas notched up 10 career victories, winning his first ever race in Russia in 2017 . The latest success was achieved in Turkish Grand Prix 2021 .

: Bottas notched up 10 career victories, winning his first ever race in . The latest success was achieved in . podiums: Bottas reached the podium for 67 times throughout his career. He achieved several podium placements as both second and third classified in numerous Grands Prix.

Bottas reached the podium for throughout his career. He achieved several podium placements as both second and third classified in numerous Grands Prix. pole position : Bottas conquered 20 pole positions .

: Bottas conquered . Constructors’ World Championship : Bottas contributed significantly to the success of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in the constructors’ world championship. During his time with the team, Mercedes won the championship several years in a row.

: Bottas contributed significantly to the success of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in the constructors’ world championship. During his time with the team, Mercedes won the championship several years in a row. Fight for the drivers’ world championship: Bottas has been a contender for the drivers’ world championship in several seasons. Although he failed to win the title, he played an important role in contributing to his team’s success.

Bottas was F1 runner-up in 2019 and 2020

These are just some of the most important achievements in the career of Valtteri Bottaswhich after the successes in Mercedes continues in Alfa Romeo.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 F1 2023 calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are assigned

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK