Explosion in a shelter in Valtellina during the Ferragosto lunch. Several injured

An explosion It happened shortly before 1pm inside the Alpine refuge “White Bar” in the Orobie Alps in Rasura, in Valtellina, where the Ferragosto lunch.

How he writes the ANSAaccording to initial information, the explosion was perhaps due to a sudden gas leak reportedly caused minor injuries to some patrons.

Rescue operations are now underway, including by helicopter, by the 118 health workers and the Fire Department. The Carabinieri are also on site to start the first investigations into the causes.