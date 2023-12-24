Valtellina, 41 year old skier overwhelmed and killed by an avalanche in Livigno

Tragedy in Valtellina, where a 41-year-old skier died after being hit by an avalanche. The incident occurred in the early afternoon of today in Livigno, in the Vallaccia area, at 2,250 meters above sea level.

The snowfall overwhelmed the skier, who was with a group of people, near a canal. The Alpine Rescue intervened just before 1pm. The Bergamo air rescue team and the one that took off from Lana (Bolzano) were on site.

The technicians of the Cnsas (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps), the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza and the carabinieri also intervened.