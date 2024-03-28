While preparing the arrival of the campaign for the English edition of Valraven, The World Anvil Publishing has revealed what this Core Book will be like with some interesting shots. We remind you that, although this will be an English edition, interesting rewards will soon be revealed for players of the Italian edition.

Valraven takes place within a dark medieval universe, echoing the intense aura of Berserk by Kentaro Miura and draws inspiration from other fantasy series such as Dragon Age and A Song of Ice and Fire.

The Core Book

First of all, this edition of the Core Book will be similar to the edition released from the first Italian campaign: 16.8×24 cm, hardback, with the gold edge on the pages and golden finishes, and will already include many of the contents that were included in the Core Book thanks to Stretch Goals. You will find us: