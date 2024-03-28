While preparing the arrival of the campaign for the English edition of Valraven, The World Anvil Publishing has revealed what this Core Book will be like with some interesting shots. We remind you that, although this will be an English edition, interesting rewards will soon be revealed for players of the Italian edition.
Valraven takes place within a dark medieval universe, echoing the intense aura of Berserk by Kentaro Miura and draws inspiration from other fantasy series such as Dragon Age and A Song of Ice and Fire.
The Core Book
First of all, this edition of the Core Book will be similar to the edition released from the first Italian campaign: 16.8×24 cm, hardback, with the gold edge on the pages and golden finishes, and will already include many of the contents that were included in the Core Book thanks to Stretch Goals. You will find us:
- All the essential rules You need to orient yourself in every aspect of the game: from basic actions and conflict resolution to managing epic battles, understanding the dynamics of rank and Bonds, and what happens when a character pursues his Path to Perdition.
- A overview Comprehensive overview of the setting, featuring the Erenwald Empire, the Republic of Dormas, the Holy Church of Light, the Hand on the Abyss, the Darokar, and the Borderlands, along with profiles of the most important NPCs.
- 11 Roles to form your own Company of mercenaries, each equipped with unique Gifts (this is a difference from the Italian edition, which includes 8).
- A selection of Companies of ready-to-use mercenaries and guidelines for creating your own.
- The procedures for structuring game cycles complete through four seasons, which include field battles, boss confrontations, court intrigues and the pursuit of personal ambitions, as well as suggestions for quick adventures, to be played in a single session.
- All the tricks to help you get the most out of Valraven and adapt it to the tone you like best as a player.
