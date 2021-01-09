Riot has unveiled Valorant’s new character: Yoru, an infiltrating duelist.

Yoru uses various tools to reposition himself and create fakeouts, Riot said.

“Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags,” reads the official blurb.

Riot has yet to show off Yoru gameplay, but it did release a couple of screenshots as well as a new cinematic, all below.

Riot also released Yoru’s ability descriptions:

C: FAKEOUT Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. Fire to activate and send the echo forward. Alt fire to place an echo in place. Use the inactive echo to send it forward.

E: GATECRASH Equip to harness a rift tether. Fire to send the tether out moving forward. Alt fire to place a tether in place. Activate to teleport to the tether's location.

Q: BLINDSIDE Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. Fire to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface in world.

X: DIMENSIONAL DRIFT Equip a mask that can see between dimensions. Fire to drift into Yoru's dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.

“When we started talking about the goals for this agent we knew it was time to shake things up in Valorant,” said Valorant product lead John Goscicki.

“The idea of ​​’Stealthly Infiltration’ is something we toyed around with for years, but could never fit in the game. We felt that if we started from the ground up, we could create an agent that revolved around the idea of ​​’Stealthly Infiltration ‘in some way.

“With that in mind we also wanted Yoru to be an agent that could create some really high moments throughout the game. The kind of rounds where if you pull everything off correctly you feel like the greatest player ever. The team has been super stoked to get this guy in players’ hands, he is definitely going to cause some disruption within the game. “

Yoru arrives as part of Episode 2 Act 1 of the competitive multiplayer shooter, which kicks off on 12th January and runs until 1st March. There’s a new battlepass, which includes 12 gun skins, one melee skin, gun buddies, cards, sprays and titles.