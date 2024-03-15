The Riot Games company is little by little regaining the relevance it had a few years ago, and that is because its main games continue to release constant updates so that the public involved in the competitive part continues to generate events of immense stature. And even though we can consider League of Legends like its most transcendent product, its shooter called Valorant It does not want to be left behind, so it would be expanding to other horizons.

According to data miners, it has been revealed that this first-person shooter will possibly be released on more platforms, that includes Linux, Steam Deck and of course, Nintendo Switch. This is through a code that has been distributed on social media platforms such as Twitter. But that's not all, since it would also be planned for consoles PlayStationor at least that is what can be perceived at the source.

Here you can check it:

Valorant might be coming to the Switch, Linux and Steam Deck pic.twitter.com/HinI9rp1Ot — PC_Focus 🔴🏴‍☠️ (@PC_Focus_) March 14, 2024

With this in mind, it is possible that Riot Games is looking for an expansion of its games that no longer include only the computer, this so that users from all over the world can access and, of course, acquire the respective skins to continue generating profits. The strategy is not far-fetched, after all it will be interesting to see how it looks on a laptop and there may also be compression to adapt to hardware capabilities depending on the company.

Here is a description of the game:

Valorant is a first-person shooter (FPS) video game developed and published by Riot Games, the same company behind the hit game League of Legends. Valorant was officially released in June 2020. The game combines elements of tactical shooting games and skill games with unique characters and special abilities. In Valorant, two teams of five players compete in rounds of attack and defense on specifically designed maps. One team takes on the role of attackers, whose goal is to plant a bomb called the “Spike,” while the other team takes on the role of defenders, whose goal is to prevent the attackers from planting the bomb or defuse it if it has been planted.

For now it is only available on computer.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: This shooter has endured despite not having the popularity of others like Overwatch. However, appearing on other platforms could be that element for fame to rise to the ceiling, we will soon see if it becomes a reality.