In his search for employees, this publisher and developer needs a Console Test Associate Analyst. If we take into account that the game is only on PC, this is a sign that it will reach home systems.

Among the requirements requested is experience in playing FPS or First Person Shooter on consoles ‘at a professional level’.

It is also necessary ‘high-level understanding of the micro and macro decisions needed to optimize Valorant’s gameplay’.

To top it off, it is necessary that it is currently classified as ‘Immortal or higher’ in the game. The source of the information, @ValorantUpdated, added something else.

Fountain: Riot Games.

The person in charge of this Twitter account says that the test on consoles Valorant ‘starting soon’and echoes the revelation of another informant.

This is @valohabercisi teasing that the game will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as well as PS4 and PS5.

They also asked him if by chance there would be a mobile version and this is already confirmed. But someone else advanced that this version is not handled by Riot Games.

While Valorant on Xbox and PlayStation consoles it is the direct work of the company, the mobile one is from another developer. There is no information about what this company is.

As you can see, it is necessary for Riot Games to confirm this information.

But surely many players will widely enjoy this title on past and new generation consoles. At the moment we will have to wait for more details to appear.

Apart from Valorant We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

