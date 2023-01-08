As had been announced, Riot Games has presented a new one these days map for Valorantshis Hero first-person shooter, called Lotus and apparently inspired by Indiana Joneswhich we can see in the new dedicated trailer shown below.

It is a map made up of three zonessimilar to the visit structure in Haven, set in India and inspired by the temples, sculptures and historical architecture of the most famous archaeological sites in the area.

As typical elements in terms of scenery and gameplay, Lotus offers “rotating doors” and “walls that can be destroyed”, also implementing some variations on the classic action.

Also in this sense, according to the developers, the map in question is inspired a little by Indiana Jones, as it offers that particular mix of adventure, exploration and archeology that is typical of the film series, even if obviously everything has nothing much to do with it. see with the typical action of Valorant.

The choice of the structure with three significant areas was made in response to the feedback received from the developers on the other maps in the game, as it seems to have been particularly appreciated. Lotus will be made available on January 10, 2023as part of Episode 6 Act 1 of Valorant.

The new one should also start on that date Battle Passes which contains a new skin for the “9 Lives” classic pistol inspired by the new year and other unlockables, such as a new line of Araxys skins and customizations.

In the meantime, we look forward to a possible announcement on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Valorant, while we recall that the game is also available on Game Pass with all Riot Games content, thanks to the extensive collaboration with Microsoft.