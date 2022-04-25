The Blizzard Circuit from Valorant lands at Comicon 2022 of Naples. The tournament that serves as a showcase to enter the professional circuit of Valorant makes a stop in the Campania capital with the final act of the tournament open to all.

On the stage of the Comicon, fans of the shooter that has won the hearts of competitive players will be able to enjoy the final act of a tournament open to all, valid for the ranking of the Tormenta 2022 Circuit.

The final of the VALORANT amateur tournament will be played live in front of the Comicon audience and will be commented by two exceptional casters loved by the community: Grigua and Jjack. Diego “grigua” Lazzari is a former proplayer and now content creator, while Giacomo Podestà, aka JJack, is a professional commentator of Valorant.

The points awarded to the finalists will allow them to enter the general classification of the Tormenta 2022 Circuit.