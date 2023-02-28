Valorants will see the arrival of a series of novelties for the Oni skinlinewhich will be renewed in conjunction with the launch of theEpisode 6: Act 2available from March 7, 2023. As requested by the community, new Oni skins will be introduced for Vandal, Ares, Bulldog, Frenzy and a new Katana, the Onimaru Kunitsuna.

After the news of Episode 6: Act 1 of Valorant, the developers will therefore enhance the skins of the Oni line, which made their debut in 2020 and are inspired by the Japanese samurai, in particular as regards the masks that combine 3D rendering and 2D anime style for a very peculiar result.

Purchasable at price of 7100 VIPs, the bundle will include:

Onimaru Kunitsuna (Oni Katana melee)

Oni Vandal

Oni Bulldog

Oni Ares

Oni Frenzy

Oni Card

Oni Spray

Oni Gun Buddy

And the levels:

Oni Weapons

Level 1 – Custom weapon model

Level 2 – Custom Fire Audio and Mazzle Flash

Level 3 – Custom VFX and audio on gear, reload and idle

Level 4 – Finisher and Kill Banner

Variant 1 – Gold/Black

Variant 2 – Pink/Mint

Variant 3 – Blue/White

Level 1 – Custom model

Level 2 – custom animation/VFX/audio, inspection, equipment and movement (this is a completely new Katana and does not share anything with the RGX Katana)

Variant 1 – Gold/Black

Variant 2 – Pink/Mint

Variant 3 – Blue/White

“Oni has been very popular with players for a long time. I really mean it when we say we always pay attention to player feedback, because the only reason we are making more Oni skins is because players love them so much,” said the lead cosmetics producer Preeti Khanolkar.

“Players are constantly asking for more Oni skins, especially for Vandal. New Oni skins have been in development for nearly two years, so it’s been hard not to mistakenly say ‘Oni Vandal’ when discussing skins with players! Expanding the line of skins, the team felt they could push the imagination in a way that hadn’t been possible in 2020 with the original Oni skins.”

“This time, Oni has custom firing audio, so you’ll hear his ghostly echo even more. The team also created a new katana that is completely different from RGX’s. Onimaru Kunitsuna, the Katana Oni, really comes to life when you inspect it. the blade.”

“Our headcanon for Oni is that it is a corrupted and powerful heirloom that seeks vengeance. The dark spirits of Oni have been lurking, determined to find a new path to fulfill their dark goals,” said the associate instead. art director Sean Marino. “The balance between traditional customs and the relentless power of progress has been upset, thus opening a rift between the worlds that has allowed the Oni spirits to create the perfect combination of corruption and evil.”

“Several times during development we had trouble distinguishing the Vandal from the Phantom in first person. We worked closely with our design team to fix that in third person (if he’s on the ground, it should be easy to figure out that it’s a Vandal), but a lot of us thought it was still a little hard to tell that it was a Vandal firsthand if you were a spectator,” producer Laura Baltzer finally explained.

“We’re confident we’ve fixed this so players will be able to tell the difference in a fraction of a second if they’re a spectator of an ally. We also did a lot of audio iteration to get the weapon firing audio right.” , so I hope players love the Vandal’s subtle firing sound even though the Phantom they’ve fallen in love with uses the default fire audio.”