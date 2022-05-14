Riot Games has announced what the city in which the last two events of the Champions Tour 2022 from Valorant: Copenhagen and Istanbul.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

First of all, the best teams from the Phase 2 Challengers regional events will clash in Copenhagen, which will host the second Masters event of the season. From 10 to 24 July, the tournament will see twelve teams compete for points, prizes and glory in the VCT. We look forward to bringing our next international event to a new city and will announce more details in the coming weeks.



The VALORANT Champions Tour will conclude the 2022 season in Istanbul! The Champions represents the end-of-year gathering of the sixteen best teams in the world, who compete for the title of VALORANT World Champions.



From September 2nd to 18th, the event will see the participation of sixteen teams, ten of which will qualify based on their performance during the regular season and six in the Last Chance Qualifiers to be held in August.

We want our major international events to be played in front of a live audience and both of these cities enabled us to achieve this, while providing us with the best assurances that qualified teams would be able to participate safely. We are happy to announce the first details of these two events, of which we will provide more information in the coming weeks.

Valorant is an online shooter designed essentially for the competitive scene, available for PC and coming to mobile systems.