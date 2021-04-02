Valorant have a roster of very diverse characters, and some of their designs have even managed to become waifus and husbandos of the players.

This title of Riot Games it’s focused on shooting and frenetic action, but a strange announcement showed that it might have a change for a new mode.

Oddly enough, the official account of Valorant announced the arrival of a dating game with its characters, and although it was all a joke, we want them to make it happen.

Last April 1st the official account of Valorant on Twitter posted the announcement of Agents of Romance, a dating simulator that was supposedly in development.

To make the post more credible, they showed some images of what the interface looked like, but almost immediately everyone discovered that it was a joke.

Despite this, several fans were delighted with the idea of ​​having a dating game with the characters of Valorant, and after seeing it for sure you will also ask them to make it come true.

The official account of the game did not take long to clarify that it was a joke, but the fans did not sit idly by and began to ask that they do it for real.

Paul chamberlain, a developer of Epic who previously worked in Valorant, said he would go back to Riot if he actually starts developing Agents of Romance, so only the approval of the directors would be missing.

Have a dating simulator with the characters of this game and even with those of League of Legends It has the potential to become a hit, but fans would have to ask for it more strongly if they want it.

Would you play a dating sim created by Riot Games?

