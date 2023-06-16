Riot Games has shared more information about the new mode Team Deathmatch of Valorant, where teams of 5 players will compete in three custom maps. It will be available with the launch ofAct I of Episode 7expected on June 27, 2023.

In Team Deathmatch players can decide the armament for each stage before the start of the match or whenever they meet at the base. In addition, in the maps you will be able to find weapon generators, healing spheres of Ultima spheres.

The matches will take place in four timed phases, with players returning to play 1.5 seconds after being eliminated. The goal to ensure victory is to reach 100 kills before the opposing team.

In addition to this new mode, Act 1 of Episode 7 of Valorant will introduce a revamped progression system and designed to offer players new ways to earn rewards. Among these changes we find a new type of objectives for daily missions, called “checkpoints”, a new free currency called Kingdom Credits, which can be used to unlock new ornaments, Agent Recruiting events and much more.