Let’s see the details and trailers of Valorant, including the map Sunseat, updates to Premier and other news. Here’s what was revealed.
Riot Games and Valorants they shared the sunset trailer, the new map coming with Episode 7: Act II. You can see the video of it below.
Sunset was inspired by Riot’s hometown of Los Angeles. This new map offers several classics of the culture of the City of Angels: in other words, we will find food stalls, art deco and mission style architecture, traffic, neon sunsets and graffiti. Talking about the gameplay, it is a map with 3 lanes and 2 points. According to the authors, control of the center will be essential for game strategies.
Premier, the news
The Valorant team also unveiled a few updates for Premier, the competitive team system. The news is already available. Riot explains that official divisions and weekly matches have been introduced, which are available on all 7 competitive maps.
Riot also confirms that from now on it will be held track achievements and career history of the players. Premier will be connected to the VCT; the first changes to create this new path to professionalism will take place in early 2024.
Valorant and the IMPERIUM models
Also, i IMPERIUM models. “Those who participated in the VALORANT Closed Beta in 2020 surely remember the Imperium skin line. The dragon was the cornerstone of a skin line whose main theme was that of typical East Asian weapons and armor. We have We felt that the theme was very promising and deserved further refinement to bring out its true potential. Instead of leaving the model line at its original simplicity, we started from scratch and created the version that we present to you today.” explained Jean Luc Tin Sive, Senior Producer of the game.
With regard to Episode 7 Act II, there are obviously various novelties. Mingxi Zou, Producer of the game, wanted to talk about some decisive aspects in the creation of the new Battle Pass: “Even if the Champions League has just ended, we know that the enthusiasm has not yet faded. To celebrate the recent community gathering, we have designed a battle pass that captures the energy of the tournament and the colorful spirit of the host city of Los Angeles. Our goal with this battle pass was to not only evoke the core elements of this year’s competitive play, but also to reflect the shared dreams and aspirations of the players and the city itself”.
#Valorant #Sunseat #map #details #Premier #updates #news
