Let’s see the details and trailers of Valorant, including the map Sunseat, updates to Premier and other news. Here’s what was revealed.

Riot Games and Valorants they shared the sunset trailer, the new map coming with Episode 7: Act II. You can see the video of it below. Sunset was inspired by Riot’s hometown of Los Angeles. This new map offers several classics of the culture of the City of Angels: in other words, we will find food stalls, art deco and mission style architecture, traffic, neon sunsets and graffiti. Talking about the gameplay, it is a map with 3 lanes and 2 points. According to the authors, control of the center will be essential for game strategies.

Premier, the news The Valorant team also unveiled a few updates for Premier, the competitive team system. The news is already available. Riot explains that official divisions and weekly matches have been introduced, which are available on all 7 competitive maps. Riot also confirms that from now on it will be held track achievements and career history of the players. Premier will be connected to the VCT; the first changes to create this new path to professionalism will take place in early 2024.