The streamer and youtuber IShowSpeed ​​has been banned from Valorant for the sexist insults screamed during a live stream, went viral. RIOT Games did not like and excluded him from the game. In reality, the clip of the stream seems to date back to months ago, but it only started running in the last few hours.

The Valorant community has been criticized several times for not being inclusive of female players. RIOT tried several strategies to mitigate its toxicity. Unfortunately, little can be done to avoid sudden attacks of sexism and racism. Even the threats of bans for an indefinite period did not help much.

The situation, already serious, becomes unmanageable when the biggest streamers set a bad example, thus stirring up their followers. IShowSpeed, who has nearly seven million followers and based his popularity on screams and colorful expressions, apologized for what he said. Obviously they were belated apologies, coming after the risk of a ban became real. That he didn’t regret it was clear to anyone who watched his latest stream on Valorant, in which he snagged a teammate.

But what did he say? She just called a teammate of hers “bitch”, ordering her to do the dishes instead of playing. However, his followers are unlikely to see him play Valorant anymore, as he has been banned indefinitely, as confirmed by Sara Dadafshar of Riot Games.

Now the hope is that YouTube will ban it permanently too. Unfortunately, streamers often pass the mark driven by the need to involve the public as much as possible. There are those who call him entertainment.