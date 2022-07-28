Once again it was reiterated that the behaviors of pro players, both inside and outside competitions, have repercussions. Now, 2 professional players of Valorant have been suspended from Riot Games after being accused of using foul language during a discussion about teabagging.

For the uninitiated, teabagging is a widespread practice on various shooter and non-shooter games in which a person once he kills an opponent begins to get up and sit repeatedly on the body of this as long as it remains present in the game.

The situation began in late June on Galorants Discord, a community created to uplift women and Valorant players, after a member (named Player A in Riot’s ruling) posted a message equating teabagging with sexual violence. From there, a heated debate on the Discord server ensued with the involvement of both Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz, before the moderators shut down the entire server for a week.

A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: – VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) July 25, 2022



The topic ended up making its way to Twitter, with characters like streamer Charlie “Cr1tikal” White and Jake Lucky having their say. During this time, Riot’s ruling states that “the discussion evolved into a topic that spanned multiple Twitter posts. Dawn’s responses included a vulgar and focused remark” towards the unnamed player.

According to Riot Games, Dawn received a 3-month ban for making “a vulgar and specific comment towards another player,” while Risorah received a 9-month ban for sharing Twitter posts directed to the same player and video posts with offensive messages.

