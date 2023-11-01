













To the above we must add a new Premier phase. Other news that arrives are agent updates, and also changes to the Bogotá server of this video game.

What is related to the server Valorant It concerns only Latin America. Starting October 31, players will see different versions of Bogotá.

Riot Games is in the process of migrating to a new infrastructure. In this way it will offer a better service to Latin American players.

This process will last until mid-November. The big news that comes to this title is the agent Iso, who we talked about before.

Fountain: Riot Games.

Iso, in his debut in Valorant, has abilities such as Double Tap, Undercut, Contingency and Kill Contact. Other duelists also had updates, such as Cypher, Skye, Fade and Raze.

One change has to do with weapons. In this case the biggest change made is the strengthening of the Judge shotgun. Now his defensive style is more highlighted. All thanks to reducing part of its effectiveness when moving.

The new Valorant trailer that accompanies this note allows you to see Iso in action facing the other characters and showing off his skills.

Likewise, a Monkey King-type transformation enters the scene, like the one in the famous Chinese novel by Journey to the Westwhich inspired Akira Toriyama to create dragon ball.

You can also see part of the battle and event pass, as well as more of what comes to this video game.

