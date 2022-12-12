Riot Games has posted on Twitter an artwork of Valorants in which it is made official relation between two game characters: Raze and Killjoy. The image was not accompanied by any comments from the development team, but it has sparked several reactions within the community that closely follows the game.

Many have also joked that the relationship between the two had already been intuited for some time, so much so that Riot Games itself in another comment spoke of the “worst kept secret ever”.

In fact, the stories related to the mythology of Valorant have repeatedly suggested that there was something between the two, without ever saying it explicitly.

Of course, it was so obvious that someone had even asked Riot to put them together. Indeed, how can we fail to see a very strong bond between a girl who builds things and one who breaks them? As the community has pointed out, opposites attract and this case is no exception. Love has won again.