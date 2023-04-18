Riot Games has announced that on April 25, Valorant will launch the Global Open Beta of Premier, Valorant’s competitive team system that will allow you to create a team and compete in a series of scheduled matches. The new system will allow you to create a team and compete in a series of scheduled matches. In Premier it will be possible to create a team of 5-7 friends, or join an existing one and compete against teams of similar skill level. After creating a formation, your team will be placed in a division in which there will be weekly games: by winning enough of them you will get the chance to face a playoff tournament to become one of the best teams in your division.

Through Premier, Valorant aims to lead the way towards professionalism by creating new opportunities for players around the world. Going forward, Premier will act as a springboard to the VCT’s Challengers leagues; the best players will have the opportunity to participate in the Challengers and play against the professionals. From the Challengers leagues, players will be able to move up to the international leagues and potentially participate in the Champions, the most important event of Valorant. Riot is working on the details that will allow Premier to be the path to professionalism within the current Valorant eSports ecosystem.

The Premier Global Open Beta will be available on April 25. There are three requirements to play the Premier Beta: SMS Verification, completing Competitive Placement Matches during any Act, and a squad of 5 to 7 players to form or join. Once the formation has been established, whoever manages the team proceeds with the registration and selects the area; the zone determines which server to play on and the match schedule. The team will then be placed into one of 20 divisions based on the average MMR of its top five members. Each week, players will participate in up to two games, each of which will contribute to the Premier rating, which determines qualification for the playoff tournament.

Tournament matches will be held on the final day of the global open beta, using a similar pro-style map pick and lockout system. The teams will start in the main round; the winners will be proclaimed champions and will get a unique player card and title. The teams that lost will be placed in a consolation round for third place. All players who participate in at least one game will get an in-game title and a player card. Premier will return in July, while the official release is scheduled immediately after the VCT Champions 2023, in August.