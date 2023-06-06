Some players of Valorants they received a not exactly honorable accusation, that of having been stoned pay in cryptocurrencies to make some lose games streamers and pro players. Naturally, the gaming community immediately condemned this behavior, which in itself gave rise to the suspicion that something similar could also happen in other titles.

The accusation comes from the Valorant Prod streamer, who posted an image of a server Discord where players are asked to delete certain streamers, so they can join their team and lose matches on purpose. The list includes hugely popular names like Kyedae and Shaham, both with $50 bounties on their heads.

Prod stated that it is for this reason that he is finding it very difficult to reach the Radiant level in Valorant (the highest competitive rank). Kyedae of his own expressed great sadness for players who sell their games for money, while many other players have equated this behavior to cheating.

Unfortunately such phenomena seem to be quite common in Valorant, with top streamers such as Tarik and TenZ who raised the problem some time ago, only obtaining a persistence from the cheaters which forced them to create restricted lobbies to avoid them.

At the moment Riot Games has not yet resolved the issue, although many players have asked for the ban of those involved. We’ll see how things develop.