Valorants could come up consoleaccording to some job announcements recently published by Riot Games which mention platforms other than the PC and therefore suggest precisely this development of events.

Based on what has emerged, Riot Games has published a job announcement for an “Associate Console Playtest Analyst – Valorant”, which already seems to be a rather explicit denomination: it is someone who is responsible for testing an alleged console version of Valorant , which at least is taken into consideration by the team.

The subject in question would have the task of “playing, planning and evaluating i console playtests for Valorant”, as well as obviously providing constant feedback to the developers working on this version of the game, which seems to have to do with an operational commitment and could indicate a project already underway.

Not only that, a dataminer has also noted that a playtest for Valorant on consoles seems to be coming “very soon”, on the platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. No other information is added in the tweet in question, but it still seems to be based on the same job posting and some files found in the Valorant database.

All this suggests that Riot Games’ hero-based shooter could soon arrive on consoles, since it is, on the other hand, a title particularly likely to be published on these platforms.