Valorant Mobile starts showing up with some imagessomehow leaked online and not yet released in official form but which seem decidedly authentic, also considering how the game is now in an advanced testing phase.

Although it was announced last summer, Valorant Mobile has not yet shown itself in an official and clear way in recent months, so these images represent a bit of a rarity for the game in question, which in the meantime continues to be exclusively a title for PC, waiting for the launch of this version for smartphones and tablets.

The testing of Valorant Mobile is currently underway in China and these screenshots come from that area, published by the Twitter account Valorleaks, which specializes in gathering information and leaks on the Riot Games game. The game is expected to be the protagonist of a new beta test in the near future, but at the moment the inclusion in the program is by invitation only, so the user base who are trying it is relatively small.

In the meantime, we are also waiting for any information on the console versions of Valorant, which according to some recent rumors would be on the way but of which there is absolutely no official news from Riot Games, which for the moment continues to exclusively follow the market. PC, awaiting further developments.