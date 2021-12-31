Major change in Riot Games with the abandonment of the role of director of Valorant from Joe Ziegler, which he decided to follow a new project within the company, something new and interesting but the details of which have not yet been published.

“After eight years of working on Valorant, building it from the ground up with a team of dedicated and passionate developers who have worked tirelessly to bring you a game with all the respect due to the community, I leave the role of game director of the Valorant shooter to my good friend, Andy Ho, ”Ziegler wrote in a greeting.

“Andy is a person I can proudly say that he has invested many of his years in Valorant, and whose personal dedication to achieving high standards of the game has inspired everyone who has worked with him.

He has my full confidence and I am confident that he will continue to grow and evolve Valorant over the years to make him even better than we can imagine, “said the now ex-director of the tactical shooter.

“As for me, I will start something new”, he added, implying that he will report something more precise only later, then thanking all colleagues and users for the support of Valorant. Ziegler himself had been the protagonist of our interview on Valorant published last July, in the meantime Riot Games has decided to aim for a single client for Valorant, League of Legends and the other upcoming games, among which there could also be this mysterious new project by Ziegler.