Valorant is available from today in open beta on PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sahead of the full launch on consoles, which will also see some benefits reserved for Game Pass subscribers, who will be able to immediately access the complete set of characters.

For those who aren’t familiar, Valorant represents Riot Games’ commitment to competitive shooters, and it immediately managed to gain considerable attention on PC, becoming one of the most played titles daily on Steam, collecting the legacy of games like Counter-Strike but offering a very particular interpretation.

Each character has a strong characterization, both from a graphic point of view and in terms of fighting style: each has their own background and specific skills and specializations, which also lead to the use of different weapons and therefore to different approaches in battle.

Here you find the download link: