













Valorant presents a new agent who seems to be half broken | TierraGamer









The revelation was to anticipate what will come with Episode 7, Act III, which is the next one that will arrive to this popular First Person Shooter or competitive FPS. Iso appears in the videos in this same note.

This character who will come to Valorant He is a famous Chinese mercenary who has four main abilities.

The first of them is Double Tap, which when activated will start a timer and when finished any enemy you knock down or kill will generate orbs that you can use to create a shield.

We recommend: Professional Valorant player does not receive the opportunity to compete against teams due to discrimination.

Another ability is Undercut, which allows you to shoot through walls, and Contingency, which makes an energy wall that blocks bullets possible.

Fountain: Riot Games.

Iso’s last ability in Valorant is Kill Contact, which allows you to shoot energy at any rival; whoever receives it is obliged to fight to the death against him.

In addition to the above, this agent has several gears to unlock. The known list is the following:

Tier 01: Spray-Don’t Ask

Tier 02: Card-Valorant Iso

Tier 03: Title-Tuned In

Tier 04: Spray-In the Zone

Tier 05: Kingdom Credits-2,000

Tier 06: Gun Buddy-Peripherals

Tier 07: Spray-Callsign

Tier 08: Title-Fixer

Tier 09: Card-The Hourglass Turns

Tier 10: Gun skin-Mythmaker (base gun)

Episode 7, Act III Valorant with everything and Iso will be available from October 31. The season pass on the way includes accessories like the Big Bet Spray and Fragger’s Fall Spray.

Fountain: Riot Games.

It also brings new skins or appearances, such as Silhouette Guardian and Libretto Operator. To buy the pass you have to invest a thousand PV, which is roughly equivalent to about $10 dollars. When Iso arrives in the game he will be agent #24 to join the game.

Apart from Valorant We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)