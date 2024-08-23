Riot Games has just announced a new agent for Valorant, one that has unique and defensive characteristics that will put at bay many of those players who like to go on the attack at every opportunity they get in front of them.

“For Vyse, we wanted to create a Warden that had a solution for duelists to navigate through space without it being all about wasting time,” said Kevin Meier, Valorant Game Designer at Riot Games. “During development, we often thought of Vyse’s builds as a spiderweb, allowing players to enter the web but dealing a killing blow when they get caught.”

Vyse doesn’t work like the other sentinels, as she doesn’t display information, however, she sets traps and closes spaces to other players, which helps the rest of the team execute other types of strategies.

On the other hand, this new agent uses a glare to blind his enemies, which will be very annoying for the rest of the players. It will be an excellent move to escape from everything in front of him.

Source: Riot Games

Vyse was present at the VCT Champions in Seoul and is the first sentinel since November 2021 when Chamber left.

We also recommend: Star Wars Outlaws: Beware as there are already spoilers online

Vyse will be available starting August 28, 2024 as part of Valorant Episode 9 Act II.

What you need to know about Valorant’s Vyse

Vyse’s Valorant abilities will delight those who like to play defensively and here we present them to you:

Arc Rose: Equip Arc Rose, then target a surface to place it and it will blind opponents.

Shear: This is a hidden trap that when an enemy crosses it, they will technically take damage.

Steel Garden: This is the ultimate and it works in such a way that it will block enemy weapons and you will have them at your mercy.

Vyse will greatly change the way Valorant is played and it looks like the meta will suffer a bit from now on. Don’t miss out on gaming news, movies, anime and much more through our feed of Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.