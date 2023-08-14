In the 2025 will come out a movie adapted from Valorants , apparently produced by Tencent, which owns the development studio Riot Games. This was said by a well-known insider of the multiplayer online shooter, which apparently is destined to follow the path taken by League of Legends with Arcane.

Riot Games and cinema

Riot Games has discovered the media potential of its intellectual properties

In case the rumor turns out to be true, it would be proof that Riot Games wants to capitalize on the success it had with Arcane, extending the same strategy to its other intellectual properties. Meanwhile the second season of Arcane has been confirmed and is in the works.

The news comes from Kingdom Laboratories, who received it from someone within the company. Our also provided the link to a Valorant live streams which will take place in 425 days, i.e. October 13, 2024, in which the film should be announced. According to Deep Throat, the film should be different from Arcane in style and should resume the video with which the launch of the game was celebrated in China.

As already mentioned, there is nothing confirmed, but a live stream organized so far in advance is still curious.