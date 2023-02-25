Riot Games has stated that it will officially end support for Valorant on older versions of Microsoft Windows in March, stating that it is a “security” issue: in other words, the team wants to block cheaters. Valorantswhich uses Riot-customized Vanguard security software, it will therefore no longer run on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1.

In a post on his official Twitter accountRiot explains: “By moving support to the latest version of Windows, we can take advantage of the latest security features and patches – making life more difficult for cheaters.”

Given that Microsoft has already offered free upgrades to Windows 10 and this edition was released to the public in July 2015, it is likely that the vast majority of active gamers are already using this version or later, Windows 11 (or an alternative operating system such as Linux). All this should therefore not have an impact on a large number of players, but for some it could be a problem.

The vanguard software it has drawn some criticism as it is one of several anti-cheat measures that make use of kernel-level access, a particularly high level of access that allows it to navigate almost any part of the system. Riot argues that it’s necessary for anti-cheating, due to the number of cheaters who are willing to run cheat programs that use a similar level of access.