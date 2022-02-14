So far, the title is only available on PC, with a confirmed mobile version in development.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 14, 2022, 23:15 3 comments

In addition to mobile phones, the popular Riot Games FPS, Valorant, could make the leap to consoles coming soon. Although the studio has not officially confirmed anything, it is already looking for experienced people in areas outside of PC, which indicates, at the very least, that the company is interested in launching a port in the future.

The studio is looking for someone familiar with console experiencesSpeaking specifically, the post posted for the study is for ‘Senior Game Designer‘, along with the words ‘Valorant’ and ‘console’ in the headline of the vacancy. “Your analytical skills, player insight, and creativity will help create in-game and out-of-game experiences that engage and surprise gamers,” the job description reads.

Perhaps the latter sounds like a catchall for the job, and if the headline doesn’t convince you, Riot Games reiterates their intentions later in the description, specifying that they seek to “bring console products to market”, designing and refining functions, modalities, and systems.

Additionally, in the ‘Responsibilities’ section of the job opening, Riot Games highlights wanting someone familiar with experiences on consoles. With all this information, it is more than clear that the studio intends to bring Valorant to consoles, although the vacancy does not specify the platforms in question for this alleged port.

Valorant has gone through some significant changes lately, perhaps the most important of all being the departure of its director, who remained at Riot Games and will now focus on a unknown project. Another frequently mentioned topic has been the toxicity in the game, and the developers are not only aware of the problem, but have committed to combat the situation with a plan that they have already shared.

