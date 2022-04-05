The ultimate 5v5 shooter from Riot Games, Valorantwas a great success and continues to receive several content updates.

It’s been nearly 2 years since the title launched, but we haven’t heard from the console versions of the game, or if they’re even in development. Now, though, a recent job announcement suggests these releases may be coming soon.

As posted on the Riot website, the developer is looking for a Senior Game Designer, Console for Valorant. While the job announcement does not explicitly state that the game will be directed on consoles, the job responsibilities of “designing and refining features, modes and systems to help bring console gaming products to market” seem to suggest that.

Of course, the news needs to be taken with caution until Riot officially confirms these releases, as nothing has been officially announced yet.

In 2020, Riot claimed there were prototype console versions of the shooter, but also said there were no guarantees that they would shoot right.

Source: Gamingbolt.