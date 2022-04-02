A job advertisement published by Riot Games, suggests that the 5vs5 Valorant will also arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and possibly the others console on the market.

Among the open positions on the Riot Games site, there is in fact one as “Senior Game Designer, Console” relating to Valorant. The announcement description does not speak directly of console ports or reference platforms, but states that the candidate must “design and refine features, modes and systems to help bring console games to market.” Furthermore, among the requirements is that of having worked on at least one triple A competitive online title. In short, all clues that reinforce the hypothesis that Riot is actually working on a version of Valorant for Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo consoles.

Valorant

In September 2020, Riot Games confirmed that they have begun experimenting with a console version of Valorant, but that it may never see the light. Game director Joe Ziegler at the time explained that there are quite a few difficulties in making a similar conversion, related to the dynamics of the game, the aim and the management of the recoil of the weapons.

Almost two years have passed since then and there has been no further news on the matter. But apparently things could change soon.