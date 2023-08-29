Riot Games has unveiled Sunset, the new map coming with Episode 7: Act II of Valorant, which starts on August 29th. Inspired by Riot’s hometown of Los Angeles, Sunset includes several classics of LA culture, including food stands, art deco and mission architecture, traffic, neon sunsets and graffiti, which provided the opportunity to collaborate with some local artists. It is a 3-lane, 2-point map where players can expect center control to become a key element of their strategies. Valorant has also shared some updates on its competitive team system, Premier, whose official launch will take place on the occasion of Episode 7: Act II. Official Divisions have been introduced, and Weekly Matches will now occur on all seven competitive maps. Additionally, players’ career history and achievements will be officially tracked from here on out. In the future, Premier will be connected to the VCT. The first changes to create this new avenue for professional competitions will take place in early 2024.

In addition, Imperium models are arriving, bringing ancient dragons imprisoned in jade and emerald back to life with new versions of the Vandal, Sheriff, Operator, Judge and the Blades of Imperium two-handed melee weapon. “Those who participated in the Valorant Closed Beta in 2020 surely remember the Imperium model line. The dragon was the cornerstone of a model line whose main theme was that of typical East Asian weapons and armor. We have We felt that the theme was very promising and deserved further refinement to bring out its true potential. Instead of leaving the model line at its original simplicity, we started afresh and created the version we present to you today.” declares Jean Luc Tin Sive, Senior Producer of the game.Many news coming with Episode 7 Act II, and Mingxi Zou, Producer of the game, wanted to talk about some decisive aspects in the creation of the new Battle Pass: “Even if the Champions just wrapped up, we know the excitement hasn’t faded yet. To celebrate the recent community gathering, we’ve designed a battle pass that captures the energy of the tournament and the colorful spirit of Los Angeles, the host city. Our goal with this battle pass has been to not only recapture the core elements of this year’s competitive play, but also to reflect the shared dreams and aspirations of players and the city itself.”