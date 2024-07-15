On the occasion of Amazon Italy’s Prime Day, we can buy gift cards for Valorant and League of Legends with a 20% discount on all denominations.
Whether it’s for buying skins or anything else on Riot games, gift cards offer the chance to purchase exclusive items, and now while saving some money. In celebration of Prime DayAmazon Italy offers gift cards Valorant And League of Legends with one 20% discount on the various cuts available. If you are interested in purchasing them, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Valorant and League of Legends gift cards are available in offer reserved for Prime customers with denominations of €100, €50, €20, €25, €35, and €10. With a 20% discount, these cards allow you to obtain extra value compared to the list price. We remind you that they are sold and shipped by Amazonguaranteeing free one-day delivery with the Prime service.
League of Legends
Valorant and League of Legends gift cards are a versatile and welcome option for all enthusiasts of these famous games. With these cards, you can purchase premium content such as skins, characters, and much more, significantly improving the gaming experience.
Riot’s famous MOBA is known for its amazing character skinsand with these gift cards you could buy the ones you are most interested in, or maybe put some RP in reserve while waiting for the new discounts.
Valorant
Valorant, one of the most popular FPS gamesoffers a wide range of cosmetic items and exclusive content that can be purchased with gift cards.
Newer game than LOL, It didn’t take long to win the hearts of competitive gamers; furthermore, the title will soon be available on consoles, allowing users without a PC to challenge each other in this game with a very strategic and precise gameplay.
