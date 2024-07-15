Whether it’s for buying skins or anything else on Riot games, gift cards offer the chance to purchase exclusive items, and now while saving some money. In celebration of Prime DayAmazon Italy offers gift cards Valorant And League of Legends with one 20% discount on the various cuts available. If you are interested in purchasing them, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

Valorant and League of Legends gift cards are available in offer reserved for Prime customers with denominations of €100, €50, €20, €25, €35, and €10. With a 20% discount, these cards allow you to obtain extra value compared to the list price. We remind you that they are sold and shipped by Amazonguaranteeing free one-day delivery with the Prime service.