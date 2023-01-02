With Episode 6 now on its way, the next announcement of one is highly likely new map for Valorantswith presentation arriving perhaps during this week, more precisely the June 5, 2023.

Rito Games itself has released a teasersthrough Twitter, in which it refers precisely to January 5, 2023 to find out the news regarding Valorant, a date on which a presentation on the game in question will obviously be held.

Act 3 of Episode 5 should end on January 10, 2023 and, on the same date, we can therefore expect the start of the new phase of the game. From this date the start of theEpisode 6 of Valorant, which will bring with it various new features including probably the new map that should be announced and shown from January 5th.

In the teaser we see Jade inside a city, with a monologue from the character mentioning “so many places to escape from the darkness, but this one always finds us”. It is possible that the city has something to do with the new map setting to be announced, but we are still waiting for an official presentation from Riot Games.

In the meantime, we look forward to a possible announcement on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Valorant, while we recall that the game is also available on Game Pass with all Riot Games content, thanks to the extensive collaboration with Microsoft.