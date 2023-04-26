In Latvia, they are very sympathetic to the Ukrainian refugees, and therefore they are ready to share the most secret – the Latvian language. The government is launching a training program for adults, €4 million will be spent on organizing courses. Children were transferred from Russian schools to Latvian ones. “Izvestia” understood how the settlers adapt to the Baltic realities.

How refugees live in Latvia

More than 220,000 Ukrainian refugees entered Latvia during the NWO through the external border of the EU. Most proceeded in transit to more prosperous European countries. Settled in the Baltic Republic – received a temporary residence permit with the right to employment – 40 thousand people. Half of the arrivals are women, a quarter are men, and the rest are minors.

At the same time, periodic scandals arise at the border. According to human rights activists, border guards detain and place in closed centers those who seem suspicious to them. The largest such centers are located in the village of Mucenieki near Riga and in Daugavpils. IDPs are allegedly given phones only for a couple of hours a day. If a person wants to file a complaint about a violation of his rights, then communication problems immediately arise, human rights activist Nina Belyaeva emphasizes.

Photo: Global Look Press/dpa/Marcus Brandt

Most, however, enter the country. The Latvian government has taken a number of measures to make life easier for those who have arrived. So, Ukrainians can use public transport for free. In addition, the government of Latvia allocates subsidies for refugees to rent housing. The owners of apartments who sheltered Ukrainians receive up to €300 from the state for three months.

Problems, however, still arise. Landlords are reluctant to contact Ukrainians. The main fear is that there is nothing holding the refugees in Riga, they can leave at any moment. In addition, the Ukrainians themselves have tarnished their reputation quite a lot. “Unfortunately, many compatriots behave disgustingly. I know several cases when ours promised the owners of apartments to live a long time, and then, without warning, took off. The landlords were left with a broken contract and debts for a communal apartment, ”Kristina, a refugee from the city of Dnepr, tells Izvestia.

When employed, Ukrainians in Latvia are paid an additional €500. And here is another paradox. 10 thousand people received one-time assistance, and 7.3 thousand people were permanently employed. The rest, it turns out, just took €500, but did not work.

At the same time, there are strict language restrictions in Latvia – they don’t hire people without knowledge of Latvian. They made a small indulgence for the Ukrainians – they can work where there is no contact with customers. According to the State Employment Agency of Latvia, the most popular professions among refugees are utility and road workers, cleaners, cooks and kitchen workers . Last summer, Latvian farmers counted on the help of immigrants in harvesting, but they were in no hurry to go to the fields. According to the chairman of the board of the Latvian Horticultural Association, Mara Rudzate, the Ukrainians explained that it would take a long time to get to the countryside.

Photo: TASS/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

At the same time, the Latvian government and parliament are thinking about how to solve the language issue. The Seimas tried to adopt a law obliging refugees to attend Latvian courses, but the deputies did not support the initiative. In April, the country’s government decided to additionally finance language courses, the program will allocate € 4 million . “Knowledge of the Latvian language is necessary to ensure greater employment opportunities and facilitate socio-economic integration into Latvian society,” the ministry of culture said in a statement. The refugees themselves say that instead of language, they now have to learn valoda (valoda – language, speech in Latvian).

How Refugee Children Learn

Together with adults in Latvia more than 4 thousand children came . In the spring of last year, they most often entered schools of national minorities – “Russian schools”. Actually and there the Latvian language dominates, in the senior classes children study exclusively on state language. But the country’s authorities quickly noticed dangerous trends: Russian and Ukrainian children communicate well with each other, Ukrainians easily switch to Russian, and as a result, the country’s Russian-speaking community is growing.

In the summer of 2022, the Seimas banned the admission of refugee children to Russian schools. As a result, they now have three training options. One of them is to enter a school where they only teach in Latvian. It is clear that the benefits of such lessons are close to zero, the children do not understand a word. “I explain the percentages to them, but the students look blankly at the dove outside the window. I feel sorry for them, but the inspector is sitting in the office so that there are no digressions into Russian, ”- describes school realities a mathematics teacher in one of the Riga schools.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Sputnik / Stringer

In order to somehow alleviate the situation, schools attract Ukrainian teachers from among the refugees. After the main lessons, the children work with them individually. If in some class there are several students from Ukraine, then the teacher can assemble a group. Besides, schools organize additional Latvian language classes for Ukrainians, because there are not enough compulsory lessons.

The second option is to go to a national minority school, but not Russian, but Ukrainian. The problem is that there is only one such school in Latvia – the Riga Ukrainian School. There are also separate classes in the schools of Ventspils and Jurmala, they are all overcrowded. The third option is distance learning in Ukrainian schools. Approximately half of all arriving children chose this option. The problems of this method are periodic interruptions in communication, poor control over children, difficulties in socialization.

What the experts say

Nikolay Mezhevich, President of the Russian Association for Baltic Studies, notes that Ukrainians are unlikely to expect to settle in Latvia.

– Someone wants to wait out the hot phase of the conflict. Others use the Baltic republic as a transit point in order to later move to more prosperous countries, such as Germany. Only a small part of the settlers consider the republic as the end point of their route. Therefore, the refugees are not going to learn the Latvian language, they simply do not need it, – emphasizes the interlocutor.

Photo: Global Look Press/Victor Lisitsyn, Viktor Lisitsyn

Vladimir Olenchenko, senior researcher at the Center for European Studies at IMEMO RAS, confirms that Latvia has strict employment rules.