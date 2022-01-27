Home page world

From: Patrick Mayer

divide

In focus: vaccinations against the corona virus. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Bihlmayerfotografie

The French biotechnology company Valneva claims to be developing an effective inactivated vaccine against the corona variant Omikron. In April there could be deliveries to Germany.

Munich/Lyon – Vaccine research against the insidious corona virus is progressing. Apparently also with a view to the Omicron variant. The French biotechnology company Valneva has now published the latest laboratory data on its so-called inactivated vaccine “VLA2001”. Accordingly, this should be highly effective against omicron.

Corona inactivated vaccine VLA2001: Valneva from France reports study success

According to a press release, in a study after three doses of vaccine, 26 out of 30 samples and thus “87 percent had neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant. The mean reduction by neutralization compared to parent virus was 2.7-fold for Delta and 16.7-fold for Omicron.” In the The title of his scientific article is the pharmaceutical company from Lyon even goes one step further and writes that the “vaccine candidate from Valneva (…) demonstrably neutralizes the omicron variant”. On top of that.

It goes on to say that “all 30 samples had neutralizing antibodies to Ancestral virus (parent virus, d. editor.) and the delta variant on”. If the results of this study are confirmed, this would be another important step in the fight against the virus. For example, it was repeatedly read that there were unvaccinated people who were waiting for a dead corona vaccine – in order to then be vaccinated.

Corona inactivated vaccine VLA2001: Valneva is developing a new vaccine against the corona virus

“We are extremely pleased with these results, which confirm the potential for broad-spectrum protection of our inactivated, adjuvanted, whole-virus vaccine and its ability to target the variants of concern currently circulating,” Valneva Chief Medical Officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo said in a statement from his employer. “These results complement previous findings from our phase 3 study.”

In the video: Study shows – Corona inactivated vaccine Valneva neutralizes omicron

But: What is the difference between a so-called dead vaccine and the previously known mRNA vaccines, for example from Biontech or Moderna? The weekly magazine TIME recently explained the difference (simplified) as follows: In the case of classic live vaccines, living pathogens are used “whose disease-causing effect was bred away in the laboratory, so to speak”. Ultimately, these are “pathogens rendered harmless”. In the case of inactivated vaccines, on the other hand, only structures of the pathogens would be used, for example proteins from the surface. These would, so it writes TIME further, recognized by antibodies and cells of the immune system. Some pathogens would be bred and then killed in order to administer them as a “dead” virus. The result: a so-called dead vaccine.

Corona dead vaccine: EU Commission orders 60 million doses from Valneva

According to image In November 2021, the EU Commission agreed a contract with Valneva for the delivery of up to 60 million vaccine doses within two years. According to the report, the first deliveries to Germany could take place in April if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) were to approve the product in the near future. (pm)