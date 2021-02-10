Boris Johnson was caught by the patrol. On January 28, during a day’s trip to Scotland, with the declared aim of curbing the growing aspirations for independence in this nation of the United Kingdom, the Conservative Prime Minister, disguised as a laboratory assistant, works hard not without gluttony to play, under the eyes of photographers and TV reporters, with test tubes of a potential vaccine against Covid-19 on the production site of the manufacturer Valneva, in Livingston, in the outer suburbs of Edinburgh. Nothing ever gets in the way of “BoJo” in his photogenic quests. Not even the prior warning that the factory was, at that time, a possible source of contamination, with several employees infected with the new coronavirus …

A fiasco for the executive

Faced with the controversy then fueled by left-wing independence parliamentarians (SNP), hegemonic in Scotland, who accuse him of having made a trip “Not at all essential” and place “Politics above public health”, the British Prime Minister at first denies having been informed of this state of affairs, then ends up admitting and chomping down on himself: “I think people in Scotland want to see the whole country pull in the same direction in vaccine development, like this fantastic plant in Scotland is doing. Nothing and no one will stop me, and I am very, very, very proud of what my government is doing on immunization. “

In France and Brussels, it is another scandal, associated with Valneva, which catches up with the executives. It erupted at about the same time, against a backdrop of shortages in vaccination campaigns and cascading breaks in the production chains of the first products of various multinationals (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca), and it is much less anecdotal … It could be summed up as follows: how Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission were able to completely miss a potentially effective serum against Covid-19, developed by a Franco-Austrian company, located in particular in Saint- Herblain (Loire-Atlantique), and let the United Kingdom get its hands, exclusively, on all the first doses expected at the end of the year and especially from 2021? While the European Commission has announced “Advanced discussions”, just a few weeks ago, for an order of up to 60 million doses, the government of Boris Johnson, as of July 2020, scooped 60 million doses from Valneva, promised to finance clinical trials and the construction of a new factory next to its Livingston site, and it has just added 40 million, while keeping an option for 90 million more in the following years.

In France, everyone has their own idea of ​​the origin of the fiasco. The Medef is overwhelmed to see “French genius expressing itself in another context”. The right, through the voice of Christelle Morancais, LR president of the Pays de la Loire region, denounces a “Real mess”: “The British rolled out the red carpet at this nugget, which France did not. We walk on the head, it is time to show more responsiveness, flexibility and simplification. “ The left, for its part, defends the prospect of “Public drug center” which would make it possible to regain health sovereignty and organize the production of vaccines against Covid-19 up to current needs. While referring to the horizon that seems distant for the possible supplies of Valneva vaccines – in 2022 at best -, the Castex government claims to have done everything well: “We had extensive discussions with the laboratory from May 6, 2020, but Valneva made the decision to move forward to the United Kingdom, where they also had their production unit”, regrets Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister Delegate in charge of Industry.

All the explanations so far omit an actor yet at the heart of the landscape: the public investment bank (Bpifrance) remains the second largest shareholder of Valneva with nearly 8% of the capital, after a contribution of 25 million euros from , in 2013, from the Strategic Investment Fund (FSI), during the merger of Vivalis, a company controlled by the Grimaud family, and its Austrian competitor Intercell, which gave birth to the group.

Infused with public aid

The entire history of this laboratory, which has nearly 500 employees, including a tenth in France, is supported by public aid, from the Caisse des Dépôts to regional funds, but also through the research tax credit (CIR). – between 1.8 million and 3 million euros each year – and a loan of 25 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB). Over time, the French institutional investor has been gradually diluted with the arrival of Anglo-Saxon venture capitalists, but how can such an institution remain a dormant shareholder in this company in such a context?

Solicited by Humanity, the services of Bpifrance did not follow up. For Valneva, who has already received 100 million euros from Boris Johnson and can discount 1.4 billion if successful, the case is closed: if his vaccine is successful – completely “Self-funded”, gargles the laboratory, that is to say paid by public money -, the British will receive their orders before others can also claim … Sad irony of history: because of the advance of United Kingdom in its vaccination campaign, the Franco-Austrian pharmaceutical group risks, according to the echoes Tuesday, of not being able, in the coming months, to test its serum across the Channel, for lack of candidates who had not received any injections, and of having to turn to Europe to find volunteers essential for these clinical trials …