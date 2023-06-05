Valmont – Dangerous Liaisons was released on March 2 in its new edition Deluxe thanks to the impeccable work of Sandwiches Comicswhich has given a new look to the comic transposition of the famous epistolary novel entitled Dangerous Liaisons (Les Liaisons dangereuses) Of Pierre-Ambroise-Francois Choderlos de Laclos. The Modenese publishing house had already published this manga in two volumes in 2014. Now, however, we are faced with a one shot full-bodied but at the same time compact, in which the author Chiho Saito she managed to perfectly describe and reconstruct the history, customs and traditions of eighteenth-century France.

This josei in dramatic and sentimental tones it narrates the events of the Viscount ValmontFrench nobleman who lives like a real libertine, seducing and abandoning one woman after another without the slightest scruple. Her female counterpart is the Marquise of Merteuil, skilled manipulator which, however, reveals itself more careful than Valmont not to cause scandal at the public level. The lives of the two will intertwine with those of the other protagonists, giving life to a complicated tangle of love, passion, deceit and betrayal, all seasoned with a intense exchange of letters. But playing with fire it’s easy to get burned…

The art of seduction

The characters are many and they all turn out perfectly characterized, including secondary ones, although they make only a few sporadic appearances. The main protagonist is the Viscount Tristan Valmont, noble attractive and gentle ways, that manages to conquer and bewitch every woman that comes along your path. For him the seduction it is a true art and freedom is its only purpose. Used to behave this way without paying too much attention to the consequences and without having regard for the feelings of othersValmont will fall victim to the scams of Marquise of Merteuilfemale lead with a character very similar to his, but more subtle, calculating and ruthless. The woman is in fact able to use words and gestures to enchant her first and then deceive those who now blindly trust her.

Among the other characters we find then: Cecile de Volangesnaive and shy young woman just out of the convent and betrothed to General Gercourt, former lover of the Marquise de Merteuil; The Cavalier Dancenywith whom Cécile is in love; Mme de Tourvel, chaste and devout woman that Valmont has decided to conquer at all costs. During the events, Cécile’s mother and the aunt of the Viscount Valmont also appear.

France of the eighteenth century

In this manga the characteristics of the are perfectly described eighteenth-century French society, an environment within which “…more than feelings and emotions, what counts is the demeanor and the way in which one shows oneself!”. A world based therefore on appearance, in which each individual wears a mask behind which he hides his true essence. Certain secrets regarding behavior considered immoral must be kept hidden and religion seems to be the only way out to obtain mercy and forgiveness for the sins committed. A story of intrigue and passion, of love and hate, in which it is also allowed to play “dirty” in order to obtain victory. Among the many topics covered also stand out LGBTIQ pride+; the arranged marriages, which usually took place following social conventions according to which still very young girls were promised in marriage as soon as they left the convent, thus fulfilling the will of their parents; another atrocity sometimes suffered was the abortion (as happens for one of our protagonists), a practice to which women were often forced to resort in order to save, once again, appearance.

A unique volume to collect

As for the technical aspect, we can appreciate breathtaking illustrations with thin and precise strokesThat they give the entire graphic sector a touch of elegance and refinement; above all the drawings that depict the hairstyles, the costumes and even the furnishings, as well as the typical architecture of the eighteenth century are treated in detail. Even the backgrounds are detailed and this makes possible a greater contextualisation of the scenes, whether they take place outdoors or inside homes.

The price of € 12.90 is perhaps not very in line with the costs of the individuals tankōbon that we usually buy, but in this case we are faced with a single volume in its version deluxe, made with paper of excellent quality and weightaccompanied by a glossy dust jacket in dark tones depicting the male protagonist of the story in the foreground. All this gives a touch of elegance to the product as a whole, for which it is certainly worth spending a little more than the ordinary budget.

Who do we recommend Valmont – Dangerous Liaisons Deluxe to?

If you love the dense passionate intertwining that make human relationships completely complex and twisted, this manga is undoubtedly for you! Valmont – Dangerous Liaisons And a captivating sentimental tale, which blends historical, dramatic and sometimes even funny elements; it is a faithful representation of French society in those years immediately preceding the French Revolution, an era characterized, a bit like all others, by both positive and negative aspects.

